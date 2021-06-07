LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — More than $1.2 million in fentanyl and cocaine was seized at the southern border in two separate incidences within a 72 hour period.

“CBP has numerous layers of enforcement and our officers will go above and beyond to keep these illicit drugs from entering our country and affecting our communities,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.

On May 30, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized a total of 15 packages containing 37.12 pounds of cocaine at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. The narcotics were in a Jeep Compass driven by a 26-year-old female United States citizen making entry from Mexico. They had an estimated street value of $286,280.

Then, on June 2, CBP Officers discovered a total of 101.58 pounds of cocaine and 9.7 pounds of fentanyl hidden within a tractor. A 36-year-old Mexican citizen was trying to cross the World Trade Bridge. He had manifested a shipment of charcoal, which turned out to be the narcotics with an estimated street value of $1,201,640.

All of the drugs and both vehicles were seized. Also, both drivers were arrested, and the cases were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.