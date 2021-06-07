ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Arlington Mayor-Elect Jim Ross said Monday, June 7, he’s ready to get to work.

“I am Arlington proud, Arlington strong,” Ross said.

Ross defeated former Council Member Michael Glaspie in the runoff election Saturday, June 5, 54% to 46%.

The two competed for the open seat because the current Mayor, Jeff Williams was term-limited.

Williams endorsed Ross, who said the vast majority of voters he spoke with said they like the direction the city has been heading under Williams.

Ross said, “I think the mandate is listen, we don’t want to lose that momentum. We want to keep growing, we want to keep getting bigger and better.”

One of his key priorities is to build on the city’s entertainment district and focus on attracting small businesses. “We have to become attractive to bring in developers, business owners, entrepreneurs that want to bring their families and do business here in Arlington.

When asked how he and the city would do that, Ross said, “If I want to attract entities here in Arlington to do business here, we have to make sure that our schools are top notch, we have to make sure that our infrastructure and transportation is top notch.”

Ross said that also means protecting the community with the help of firefighters and police officers.

He used to be a police officer here and said the police department and city government need to be transparent with residents.

“So I’m hoping my experience as a police officer, my experience of being undercover and buying drugs on the streets of this city for years, will help me help it pay off and develop in a much better understanding.”

The Mayor and council members’ terms are for two years, and they’re limited to three terms.

Ross said he has a lot to accomplish during that time.

He will be sworn-in Tuesday, June 29.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEW HERE