Flash Flood Warning For Tarrant And Dallas Counties Until 2:15pmAs of the lunch hour, the heavy rain has moved out of the warned area and is not expected to return today. But strong storms are possible this afternoon in the southeast part of North Texas.

DFW Weather: Strong Storms Possible During Monday Morning Commute, Flash Flood Watch Through The DayMany North Texans are expected to wake up to heavy rain Monday morning and the possibility of some strong to severe storms.

'It's Too Much': Tarrant County Home Couple Had Been Remodeling Suffers Extensive Flood DamageWater surged into the home Phillip Low and LaDonna Holder purchased near Alze last year, strong enough to float the refrigerator and move furniture around the living room.