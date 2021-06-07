LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 600 lbs. of marijuana in two separate busts near the Rio Grande River.
The first smuggling attempt happened on June 3 when agents saw several people cross the Rio Grande o load several bundles of marijuana into a waiting SUV in west Laredo. When they arrived on scene, the smugglers ran back to the riverbanks and absconded across the river to Mexico. A search of the abandoned SUV yielded two bundles of marijuana. The bundles weighed 137 lbs. and an estimated value of $110,132.
The drugs was subsequently turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration and Laredo Sector Border Patrol seized the SUV.
The second incident occurred 48 hours later when Laredo Sector agents responded to several people near the Rio Grande River riverbanks attempting to load several bundles into a waiting silver SUV near El Cenizo, Texas. But they absconded to Mexico and abandoned the vehicle when it became stuck near the riverbanks. A search of the SUV yielded six bundles of marijuana with an approximate weight 476 lbs. and an estimated street value of $381,040.
The drugs were turned over to the DEA and Border Patrol seized the SUV.
