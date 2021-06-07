DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying a man who was found unconscious at the Exxon Gas Station at 4239 Lemmon Avenue on May 24.
The victim is a Middle Eastern or Hispanic male, in his mid-50’s, approximately 5’5 in height and 141 in weight, police said. He was taken to a local hospital and pronounced deceased shortly before 4 p.m.
Detectives said there was no identification on the body.
Please contact Dallas Homicide Detective Chaney at 214.671.3650, or by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com if you recognize him.