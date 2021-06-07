NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Very heavy rain fell in a brief period over areas in North Texas under a Flash Flood Warning — falling at a rate of 1” every 30 min in some places.
Given the saturated ground, the rain quickly lead to road and creek flooding in the Metroplex.
As of the lunch hour, the heavy rain has moved out of the warned area and is not expected to return today. But strong storms are possible this afternoon in the southeast part of North Texas, centered around Limestone and Anderson counties.
Afternoon high temperatures will stay in the 70s.
There is a chance for more storms overnight from the west. Coverage and intensity right now looks weaker than this morning’s round.
By midweek we we dry out and get very warm (Wed-Sat). Highs will get in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures near 100°, our first run of summer heat this year.
It basically goes from deluge to scorching heat in about 48 hours… such is Texas.