By Rachael O'Neil | CBS 11 News
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas-area landmark since the late 1800s, St. Matthew’s Cathedral on Ross and Garrett Avenue is getting a facelift.

St. Matthew’s Cathedral, is an Episcopal cathedral church located at 5100 Ross Avenue in Dallas. (credit: CBS 11 News)

“We want to be able to offer our home and open it to others so they can find a place and a home in old East Dallas where they can be known and where they could be celebrated and we are lots of life can happen,” said Robert Price, dean of St. Matthew’s Cathedral, said.

A 384-unit apartment complex is a part of the $60 million project. It’s one of many changes expected to take place in 2023. There will be a beautiful green space that the cathedral will be building and maintaining along with a daycare.

