DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is looking for its first-ever Poet Laureate.

In an effort to “recognize exemplary poetry and the poet’s role in sharing poetry with the greater community,” the Dallas Public Library, the Office of Arts and Culture and Deep Vellum Books came up with the initiative.

“There is no doubt that Dallas, is, and has always been, a literary city, and the Dallas Poet Laureate will nurture new generations of readers and writers from right here in Dallas, cementing the literary arts among the city’s proudest culture offerings,” said Director of Deep Vellum Books, Will Evans in a news release.

The Poet Laureate will receive a $20,000 honorarium and Deep Vellum will publish a collection of their work.

The post lasts for a two-year term. Duties will include presenting their original poems at public schools, city council meetings, county board meetings and other community organizations.

“The program is a reflection of the 2018 Dallas Cultural Plan,” said Arts and Culture Director Jennifer Scripps. “The Dallas Poet Laureate program provides a new and important way to nurture a professional poet and bring more poetry to more parts of Dallas.”

The Poet Laureate will also work closely with Express Yourself! Youth Poetry Competition.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 31. The first Poet Laureate will be named in April 2022.

Click here for details on how to apply or email humanities@dallaslibrary.org for more information.