DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for a thief who recently made his way out of a local pro shop with several unpaid items.
Investigators need help identifying the man in the pictures below. They say he is the person who on May 21, just after 3:00 p.m., browsed around the Grover C. Keeton Golf Course Pro Shop located at 2323 North Jim Miller Road.READ MORE: For The First Time Ever, City Of Dallas Seeks Poet Laureate For Serious Endeavor
Keeton Park is an 18-hole Championship Golf Course built in 1979.READ MORE: Check Your Pockets! Unclaimed $7.75 Million Lotto Texas Winning Ticket Expires July 8
In the surveillance captured photos the suspect is seen walking around with a phone to his ear. At some point the man left the shop, taking several golf clubs with him.MORE NEWS: Dallas Woman Tamara Lilly Faces Murder Charge In Death Of Boyfriend Keith Slade
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the theft is asked to contact Detective Justin Hellenguard at 214-671-0132.