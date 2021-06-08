DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-four-year-old Tamara Lilly faces a murder charge in the death of her boyfriend Keith Slade.
Slade died at Charlton Methodist Hospital from a single stab wound to the chest on June 6, 2021.
Police say Lilly attacked the 24-year-old that night at an apartment in the 8600 block of Willoughby Boulevard.
She turned herself in to authorities at the South-Central Patrol Division the following morning.
Lilly was booked into the Dallas County jail.