By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Crime, Dallas, DFW News, Murder

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Twenty-four-year-old Tamara Lilly faces a murder charge in the death of her boyfriend Keith Slade.

Slade died at Charlton Methodist Hospital from a single stab wound to the chest on June 6, 2021.

Police say Lilly attacked the 24-year-old that night at an apartment in the 8600 block of Willoughby Boulevard.

She turned herself in to authorities at the South-Central Patrol Division the following morning.

Lilly was booked into the Dallas County jail.

