FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – New numbers from the Consumer Product Safety Commission show drownings remain the leading cause of unintentional death among children between the ages of 1 and 4.

After a year of lockdown, Nikki Fleming with CPSC expects people are ready to pack the pools.

“We definitely want parents to be mindful of the fact that we’ve lost several months of water safety skills,” Fleming said.

That lost training can have deadly consequences.

The newest data from CPSC shows an increase in pool or spa related drownings among children younger than 15.

· On average, there were 397 reported pool-or-spa-related fatal drownings per year for 2016 through 2018, involving children younger than 15 years of age; and

· 75% of the reported fatal drownings from 2016 through 2018 involved children younger than five years of age- 83% percent of these were at residential pools.

“Because of the pandemic last year we saw a record number of pool purchases,” said Chelsea Miller with the Ft. Worth Drowning Preventing Coalition. “So a lot of people had home pools installed.”

She’s concerned that could lead to an increase in home pool drownings this year.

Miller said it’s key for new pool owners to make sure the kids learn how to swim. Also, secure the area around the pool so little ones don’t accidentally fall in.

Be sure to use multiple layers like door alarms, pool covers and fencing with gates.

When the family is out to play, always designate one adult to watch kids in the water.

For more information on pool safety as well as resources, click here and here.