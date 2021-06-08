HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators are looking for four men who broke into the back of a home on Tuesday, June 8 around 5:00 a.m.

A family dog was killed with a machete during the attack in northwest Harris County, sources told KTRK-TV in Houston.

The pet dog, named Mantiquita, was just a year-and-a-half old, the TV station reported.

“As the suspects were leaving the location, they used a garden tool and struck the dog in the neck area,” Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy John Hernandez said.

He said four men dressed in black with masks on entered the back of the house occupied by a mother, her two teens and toddler.

She told investigators they demanded money and she said she didn’t have any money to give them.

Hernandez said the woman believes she was followed home from a bank.

She had stopped at several banks attempting to open a bank account.

Hernandez said the Sheriff’s Office has no leads at this point.

No none of the people in the home were seriously injured.