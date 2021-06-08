(CBSDFW.com) – With quarterback Dak Prescott returning to the lineup this season following his devastating ankle injury last season, the hopes for the Cowboys are quite high. If you ask wide receiver Michael Gallup, the offense should be one of the league’s best with Prescott back in the fold.

Based on his comments on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football on Monday, the fourth-year receiver believes that the return of Dak means the team’s offense will be near indefensible. He told the GMF crew that he doesn’t see anybody stopping the team’s offense this season.

“I think the sky’s the limit for us,” Gallup said. “We said that last year. Obviously, we had some injuries on the team and stuff like that. We’re already running out the gate right now, it’s just OTAs. I think we can explode. We can do what we need to do out here on the field and just kill it. I don’t see anybody stopping us.”

The 25-year-old will hope that some of that production comes his way as he’s entering the final year of his rookie contract and will be looking to negotiate a new deal. Gallup told reporters this week that while he’s thinking about the contract, he knows that he needs to produce on the field in order to extend his time in Dallas.

“You’re obviously going to think about [the contract]. You can’t really do anything about it but go out on the field and do what you’re supposed to do. You’re not going to get that contract if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do on the field first,” Gallup said. “Obviously, I’d love to stay here. I’d love to be in Dallas, love the community, love the city, love the fans, so it’s just up in the air, but I want to be right here.”

Going one step further, Gallup told The Athletic that the situation with the Cowboys, from the fans to the coaches to ownership, is a great fit for him.

“I got my boys here in Dallas,” Gallup said. “I’ve been here in Dallas. I know the ropes down here in Dallas. Dallas is a great area to be. The fans are great. The owners are great. The team is great. The coaches are great. I would love to stay down here.”

Through three seasons, he’s brought in 158 receptions for 2,457 yards and 13 touchdowns for the team. But, with the addition of first round pick CeeDee Lamb last season and Amari Cooper signed through 2024, it may be hard for the team to find room for Gallup under the salary cap.

According to OverTheCap, the team has about $8 million in cap space this season but in 2022 they’re about $19 million over the projected cap. Restructuring contracts is always an option and there will be players who end up cut from the roster opening space next season.

But, with Cooper and Lamb on the roster, Gallup seems locked into the third receiver slot. With needs elsewhere, can the team afford to pay Gallup his market value? It seems clear that the young receiver likes playing in Dallas, the question will be whether the money is right or if it’s better somewhere else.