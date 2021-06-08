PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With all this recent rain, Texas’ river and lake levels remain high.

The Brazos River has overflowed its banks and now there’s flooding in low-lying areas nearby.

For two days people were told to voluntarily evacuate if they needed to.

Now, water surrounds several homes in Horseshoe Bend.

When it comes to flooding, Candace Gibbons is used to close calls.

“About every two years, or every year, we get a little bit of flooding during the rainy season, but this time it was kind it was like monsoon season,” Gibbons said.

Two of Candace Gibbons’ three properties in Horseshoe Bend are completely underwater.

“I worry about the new people who are out here that haven’t experienced anything like this,” she said.

Valarie Jimenez is one of those people. She moved here a year ago. When she left for work early this morning, Chavez Trail was barely passable but now, she’s not sure what she’ll return home to and is having to wade through waist high water with a neighbor to see.

“I’m sure it will be filled with water,” she said. “I’m just going to get the important stuff.”

Because of all the rain, officials at Possum Kingdom Lake had to open a third gate at Morris Shepherd Dam on Monday, June 7.

With all that water flowing downstream, roads turned into rivers. Fields into lakes.

“I think they ought figure out a way to stop it from happening,” resident Stephen Roof said.

“I do think that a more coordinated effort would be appreciated,” resident Diana Belcher said.

The third gate was closed just after 10 this morning. Now, the river is expected to crest at just under 25 feet Wednesday, Jume 9 in the morning or early afternoon.

Meanwhile, The American Red Cross has opened a shelter at Spring Creek Church in Weatherford for those who need a safe place to stay.

“I’m staying with my friend Diana because she lives on higher ground,” Jimenez said.

“We all have to stick together and make it work,” Belcher said. “I mean we are a community out here.”