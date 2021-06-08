TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Crime Stoppers tip led authorities to a fugitive on the Texas 10 Most Wanted List who was hiding out in Fort Worth — now 25 year old Tieon Legan is back in custody.
Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Special Agents and Tarrant County Sheriff’s deputies used the information to locate and arrest Legan at an apartment complex on June 1. A reward of $7,500 will be paid to the tipster.READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For Thief Who Lifted Golf Clubs From Keeton Park Pro Shop
Legan is affiliated with the Bloods gang and was wanted for unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana and a parole violation. He had been wanted since May 2020, when he absconded from his last known North Texas address. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list in March 2021.
In 2015, Legan was sentenced to seven years in prison after he was convicted in Tarrant County on three counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.READ MORE: For The First Time Ever, City Of Dallas Seeks Poet Laureate For Serious Endeavor
So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested six Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including three gang members and two sex offenders. In addition, $15,000 in rewards have been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.
To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the three following methods:MORE NEWS: Check Your Pockets! Unclaimed $7.75 Million Lotto Texas Winning Ticket Expires July 8
- Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-252-TIPS (8477).
- Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.
- Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link under the “about” section.
All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.