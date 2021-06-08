CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities in South Texas issued an Amber Alert for a toddler late Tuesday, June 8.

Zaylee Zamora, 1, was last seen in the 6800 block of Windy Creek Drive in Corpus Christi around 2 p.m.

Police said Kristian Garcia, 24, forced his way into his ex-girlfriend’s home and took Zamora with him.

Police said Garcia has active warrants for murder and aggravated robbery.

ACTIVE AMBER ALERT for Zaylee Zamora from Corpus Christi, TX, on 6/8/2021 pic.twitter.com/15XepFBd01 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) June 9, 2021

Zamora has her right ear pierced and her right index finger is bruised.

Garcia is 5-foot-7, weighs approximately 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and black face mask.

The suspect also has a scar on his face and visible tattoos on both forearms.

He was last seen in a 2007 Cadillac Escalade with Texas plates 4SJKC.