LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A lifeguard shortage across North Texas has caused places like Lewisville’s Sun Valley Aquatic Center to push back its season opening.

Now, potential hires are hoping they can help solve this problem.

“If no one else is going to do it then who will? Water is fun but it can be very, very dangerous and not a lot of people see that or overlook that sometimes,” said Jaellyn Erickson, a potential lifeguard hire.

Erickson says lifeguarding is an important job as she’s spent time patrolling the waters in San Diego.

Recently, the high school senior decided to apply for the position again.

“My mom came in my room and told me about it and my other job offer fell through and paid less so I figured why not come up here,” Erickson said.

Speaking of pay, Lewisville City Council agreed to increase lifeguards minimum wage from $10 an hour to $13 an hour.

Stacie Anaya, the City’s Director of Parks and Recreation, said they increased the pay to remain competitive.

“The entertainment industry, malls, restaurants, they’re all gearing to get people back into their places of businesses,” she said. “We need about 30 lifeguards to make it through our entire swim season, right now we only have 10 hired.”

Erickson hopes to be number 11.

For details on becoming a lifeguard in Lewisville, click here.