DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A U.S. district judge sentenced a former home security technician on Wednesday, June 9 to 52 months in federal prison for repeatedly hacking into customers’ video feeds in North Texas.
Telesforo Aviles, a 35-year-old one-time ADT employee, pleaded guilty to computer fraud in January.READ MORE: UnitedHealthcare Facing Criticism Over New Policy On ER Visits
“The disgust and violation I feel, knowing that Aviles watched me in my most intimate moments, is only a fraction of the outrage I feel knowing he watched my young son,” a female victim told the court in an impact statement.
According to plea papers, Aviles admits that contrary to company policy, he routinely added his personal email address to customers’ “ADT Pulse” accounts, giving himself real-time access to the video feeds from their homes.READ MORE: Law Enforcement Officials Investigating Suspicious Death In Denton
In some instances, he claimed he needed to add himself temporarily in order to “test” the system; in other instances, he added himself without their knowledge.
Aviles took note of which homes had attractive women, then repeatedly logged into these customers’ accounts in order to view their footage for sexual gratification, he admits.
Plea papers indicate he watched numerous videos of naked women and couples engaging in sexual activity inside their homes.MORE NEWS: New Fort Worth Animal Shelter Already Full, In Desperate Need Of Fosters And Adopters
Over a four and a half year period, Aviles secretly accessed roughly 200 customer accounts more than 9,600 times without their consent, he admits.