SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An “all clear” was given at an Air Force base in San Antonio after it was placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon. Police and military officials were searching for two people suspected of shooting toward the base from outside, Air Force officials said.

Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland officials said two people reportedly fired shots toward an area where base personnel were training before running off. No injuries or deaths were immediately reported, and officials did not offer any description of the suspected shooters.

The base issued the alert midday, telling all Lackland Air Force Base personnel to go into lockdown. An alert on Twitter said: “Real World, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN.”

📢Active Shooter warning for all JBSA-Lackland personnel. All base personnel implement LOCKDOWN procedures immediately and take cover. Real World LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN, LOCKDOWN pic.twitter.com/AreOAgGiIa — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 9, 2021

In an update, the base tweeted a shooting is believed to have taken place outside Valley Hi Gate.

Just after 3 p.m., the base was cleared with no injuries. Further information was not immediately released.

Authorities with the base and the San Antonio Police Department worked to clear the area and search for possible suspects. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office was also reportedly assisting around the area.

SAPD tweeted it is assisting the base in a reported shooting investigation. “At this time, a crime scene has not been located and no persons have been hit. The investigation continues,” the department said.

SAPD is assisting Joint Base San Antonio in a reported shooting investigation. At this time, a crime scene has not been located and no persons have been hit. The investigation continues. https://t.co/ArFJairdzp — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 9, 2021

