DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 20-year-old Dallas woman is behind bars, charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Quincey Lamount Brooks, 22.
Dallas police found Brooks the evening of June 8 lying on the breezeway floor with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him from the apartments at 8620 Park Lane to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Homicide Unit determined that suspect Shohreh Rachelle Polozadeh was responsible for Brooks’ slaying.
The Homicide Unit determined that suspect Shohreh Rachelle Polozadeh was responsible for Brooks' slaying.

Polozadeh is currently at the Dallas County Jail.
A magistrate will set her bond.
