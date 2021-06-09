CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:Houston News, Houston Police, North Forest High School, Shooting

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after police in Houston said a shooting was reported a high school Wednesday morning and that a student was injured.

Police said they responded to the call at North Forest High School at around 10:30 a.m.

A student was reportedly struck in the hand by gunfire and that the suspect ran away from the scene, according to police.

Police said this is not an active shooter situation.

Further information was not immediately released as the investigation continues.

CBSDFW.com Staff