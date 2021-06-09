HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An investigation is underway after police in Houston said a shooting was reported a high school Wednesday morning and that a student was injured.
Police said they responded to the call at North Forest High School at around 10:30 a.m.
A student was reportedly struck in the hand by gunfire and that the suspect ran away from the scene, according to police.
— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 9, 2021
Police said this is not an active shooter situation.
Further information was not immediately released as the investigation continues.