PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano Police said a man who was stabbed multiple times Tuesday evening, June 8, died from his injuries.
It happened around 6:00 p.m. outside the Plano Bazaar at 1409 Jupiter Road in Plano.
The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital and was later identified as 69-year-old Emilio Romero.
Additional officers responded to the area of K Avenue and Dobie Drive where a witness had followed the suspect vehicle.
The officers made contact with the man still inside his vehicle in a parking lot and apprehended him.
Police said the suspect was not cooperative and refused to provide identification, leading to a fingerprint test. In an update Wednesday morning, the suspect was identified as Artemio Flores-Yanez, 54.
A motive for the deadly stabbing is still unclear.