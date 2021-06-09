EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers at the El Paso area ports of entry had a busy week, seizing more than 23 pounds of fentanyl, 190 pounds of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of cocaine, 42 pounds of marijuana and arresting 25 fugitives from justice.

“CBP Officers remain focused on their mission of protecting the homeland,” said CBP Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “We all have a professional and a personal stake in working hard to keep our communities safe.”

On one of the busiest days, June 4, CBP Officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing, had a total of four drug seizures. The first happened before 9 a.m. when a 19-year-old tried to smuggle 70 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in the floor of his vehicle.

Shortly after, a CBP Officer was conducting operations in the pedestrian area, when his drug sniffing dog alerted to the presence of narcotics on three people. Two of the them were 15 years of age, and the other was an 18-year-old. One of the juveniles had two pounds of fentanyl pills strapped to his groin area, while the second juvenile had 1 pound of methamphetamine strapped to his back and abdomen. The 18-year-old had .55 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in his groin area.

CBP Officers had several other seizures of cocaine, heroin, marijuana, methamphetamine, and fentanyl throughout the week.

Additionally, CBP Officers from the El Paso, West Texas and Southern New Mexico region arrested 25 fugitives from justice.

On June 6, a 22-year-old United States citizen, was arrested at the Ysleta Port of Entry for kidnapping charges out of the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, a 43-year-old United States citizen, wanted for Sex Offense against a Child, was repatriated by Mexican authorities at the Stanton border crossing and taken into custody by CBP. The other arrests made were for crimes ranging from assault, sexual assault, possession and distribution of a controlled substance, probation violation and theft.

All fugitives were arrested by CBP Officers and turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.