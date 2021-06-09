FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers with the Fulshear Police Department wrangled a large alligator dubbed “Godzilla” from a neighborhood on the western edge of the Houston, The Woodlands–Sugar Land metropolitan area.
"Nothing like a little, rather big, alligator excitement to end the night shift and begin the dayshift," the department shared on their Facebook page.
Two officers, Officer Stewart and Officer Nickey Braly were two of five who took part in the gator rescue. Godzilla had managed to creep far from the polishing pond on West Cross Creek Bend. It had a bit of blood on its mouth, but wasn’t hurt.
Officer Braly looped a rope around the alligator’s neck and helped pulled the big fella back to a nearby lake where he’s doing just fine.
