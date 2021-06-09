AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Someone in North Texas is a millionaire and doesn’t even know it.

A winning $1 million Powerball ticket sold at ALTX Management, located at 3630 Interstate 35 S. in Waco on Jan. 13 will soon expire.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, check the numbers again and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket and contact us to request an appointment to claim your prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (4-19-23-25-49), but not the Powerball number (14).

The deadline to claim the prize is Monday, July 12 at 5 p.m.

The ticket holder may claim the prize at a Texas Lottery claim center by requesting an appointment online at texaslottery.com/appointment or by calling 800.375.6886.

Walk-in claims will not be accepted, and unscheduled claimants will not be admitted into any Texas Lottery facility. The ticket holder may also

claim the prize by mail.

The ticket, along with a claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to the July 12 ticket expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600.

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date.

However, the deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel.

Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.