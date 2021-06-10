CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
FORT WORTH (CBSFW.COM) – One person was killed during the late-night hours of June 9 in a pileup involving an 18-wheeler and three other vehicles in north Fort Worth.

Police say the big rig was stopped for traffic at Interstate-35W and North Tarrant Parkway when the other three vehicles crashed into it.

The first car ended up underneath the 18-wheeler — killing the driver. The name of the victims has not been released.

Two people in the second car were injured and taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

A person in the third vehicle was treated at the scene and released.

