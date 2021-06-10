RICHARDSON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With 100-degree days on the horizon, having AC is a must for North Texans, but this those who need a new unit, may have a harder time getting one.

Every summer, Kourtney Miller with CenturyHVAC Distributing starts getting a lot of calls from A/C companies looking to purchase A/C units and parts.

“As we head into the summer months this type of unit would be in a very high demand however the supply would probably not be there,” she said.

She explains the pandemic has led to factories closing down, halting production.

There’s a metal shortage and labor shortage which is also affecting shipping.

“We just know that we will have an extreme amount of outages with us,” she said. “I know that a lot of other manufacturers are having the same issues.”

Overall, the lack of availability has all led to price hikes.

“You’re going to see an extreme amount of cost increase from what you’d see a year ago,” Miller said. “Metal prices have doubled since last year so from a homeowner standpoint, you’ll probably see 20-30% maybe, but every day we’re seeing increases.”

So she says for those looking for a new unit right now, “Either you’re going to wait an extreme amount of time before you can get equipment or we might see a huge increase in repairs as opposed to replace,” she said.

She says at this point, it’s hard to say how long this will last.

At best, until later this year.

At worst, early next year.