Menu
Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Video
Fresh Grocer: Beefsteak Tomatoes
Tips on picking the right beefsteak tomatoes at your local grocery store.
2 hours ago
Margaret McDermott Bridge Walk/Bike Grand Opening
Margaret McDermott Bridge Walk/Bike Grand Opening
2 hours ago
Texas Amber Alert Ends With 1-Year-Old Zaylee Zamora Safe, Murder Suspect Kristian Garcia In Custody
Police in Corpus Christi say an Amber Alert has ended with a toddler and her mother safe and the person accused of abducting them -- who is also a murder suspect -- in custody. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
CBS+
The I-Team
Latest Headlines
Photo Released Of Possible Suspect Vehicle In Deadly Dallas Freeway Shooting Of Chris Murzin
A photo of a possible suspect vehicle has been released as Dallas police continue their investigation into the deadly road rage shooting of Chris Murzin earlier this year.
Police In McKinney Searching For 'Person Of Interest' In Porch Package Thefts
Police in McKinney are turning to the public, hoping to get help identifying and locating a woman who they say is a serial package thief.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Weather
Weather Links
DFW Weather
Live Radar
Weather App
Gardening 101
Closings/Cancellations
Mobile 11
Latest Forecast
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
AM Weather Update With Anne Elise Parks
8 hours ago
Weather Stories
Evacuated North Texans Watching As Water Levels From The Brazos River Continue To Rise
The rising Brazos River is expected to crest Wednesday, but already people who live in Parker County have been forced out of their homes and into shelters.
Some Parker County Communities Flooded With Brazos River Overflowing Its Banks
Because of all the rain, officials at Possum Kingdom Lake had to open a third gate at Morris Shepherd Dam on Monday.
Flash Flood Warning For Tarrant And Dallas Counties Until 2:15pm
As of the lunch hour, the heavy rain has moved out of the warned area and is not expected to return today. But strong storms are possible this afternoon in the southeast part of North Texas.
Sports
All Sports
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
Golf
Tennis
NASCAR
UFC
College Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
Cowboys' Michael Gallup On Contract Situation: 'I'd Love To Stay Here'
Entering the final year of his contract, Gallup expressed a desire to remain in the city with a new deal. Should the Cowboys try to re-sign him?
Rangers
Texas Rangers Fans Can Bring Own Food And Water To Games At Globe Life Field
Guests will also be able to bring in a sealed non-flavored water (plastic bottle and under 1 liter).
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Focus On Getting Help For Luka After Another 1st-Round Exit
A deep sigh across the Metroplex as Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are out in the first round of the playoffs -- again.
Stars
Stars Use 4-Goal Second Period To Dominate Blue Jackets 5-1
Joe Pavelski scored his team-high 18th goal of the season as one of five Dallas players with a goal and an assist, and the Stars scored four times in 6½ minutes in the second period to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday night.
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Latest Videos
Margaret McDermott Bridge Walk/Bike Grand Opening
Margaret McDermott Bridge Walk/Bike Grand Opening
2 hours ago
Texas Amber Alert Ends With 1-Year-Old Zaylee Zamora Safe, Murder Suspect Kristian Garcia In Custody
Police in Corpus Christi say an Amber Alert has ended with a toddler and her mother safe and the person accused of abducting them -- who is also a murder suspect -- in custody. Katie Johnston reports.
3 hours ago
Local Performers Reflect On Their Successes During Pandemic Lockdown
Local Performers Reflect On Their Successes During Pandemic Lockdown
7 hours ago
Best Of
Best Of
Free Limited Public Wi-Fi Coming To Some Low Income Fort Worth Neighborhoods
Officials said crews will begin installing equipment in the Rosemont area the week after Thanksgiving.
Police Called On Bloody East Dallas Halloween Decorations
Artist Steven Novak says he "loves gore," but Halloween -- not so much. Tell that to his East Dallas neighbors who called the cops about his bloody decorations.
Texas Singer, Songwriter, Self-Professed Gypsy Songman Jerry Jeff Walker Dead At 78: 'Sad Day For Texas'
Jerry Jeff Walker, perhaps most noted around the world as the man who penned pop and country hit "Mr. Bojangles" has died at the age of 78.
E.S.P Video
EAT SEE PLAY: Local Pick Me Ups
Eat See Play: Hometown Tourist
Praising the love of BBQ at Meat Church
Contests & More
Station Info
CBS 11 / News Team
TXA 21
Advertise
Links & Numbers
Other
Upload Images/Video
Photo Galleries
Contests
Station Events
Community Events
DFW Outdoorsman
Video
Outfitters
Financing Your Piece of Texas
Share Photos
Travel
Royal Caribbean Resumes Cruising Out Of Texas Starting Next Month
Unvaccinated passengers must be tested for the virus and follow other measures that will be announced later, the company said.
More
CBS 11 Storm Chaser
CBS+
CBSN Dallas - Ft. Worth
Watch Now
CBS News Will Have Live Coverage Of President Biden’s Remarks In Europe At Apx 12:15pm TODAY on our national feed at CBSDFW.com/Live/cbsn
June 10, 2021 at 11:35 am