DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – During a summit on Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott said he will announce plans next week for Texas to begin building a wall along the southern border.
“I will announce next week the plan for the state of Texas to begin building the border wall in the state of Texas,” Abbott said.
Details such as costs and location were not immediately said by the governor as there are plans for an announcement.
The governor and other law enforcement agencies took part in a summit on Thursday about security along the southern border.
During the summit, Abbott also announced initiatives to address border concerns such as creating the Governor’s Task Force on Border and Homeland Security, as well as a $1 billion allocation towards border security.
Abbott blamed the Biden administration’s policies for the surge in migrants coming into Texas.
According to the governor, the summit in Del Rio involved Texas sheriffs, police chiefs, county judges, mayors and landowners hearing from state officials on these particular efforts.
Remarks were delivered by Abbott, Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd, Major General Tracy Norris of the Texas Military Department and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw.