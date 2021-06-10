PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two people were arrested for allegedly trying to steal supplies at a residential construction site, and authorities in North Texas said they are seeing an increase in these types of thefts.

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a suspicious vehicle call on June 4 at around 2:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Amber Sky Drive in Aledo. Deputies found a pickup truck backed up to a stack of plywood with 29 sheets already loaded onto the vehicle, but no one was seen in the area.

Deputies found the pickup truck’s owner, who said a known person borrowed it, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators eventually found that person, identified as 19-year-old Johan Medrano, who confessed that he and another person, 20-year-old Gabriel Ramirez, tried to steal the wood.

The two people turned themselves in to authorities in Haltom City. The charges they face are unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said it is seeing an increase in thefts related to construction supplies due to the rising cost of those materials. According to the sheriff, prices have increased by as much as 200% to 300%.

“The sheriff urges everyone to safeguard their property to the best of their ability, and as always if anyone sees anything suspicious, to immediately contact the appropriate law enforcement agency,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.