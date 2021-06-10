DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A photo of a possible suspect vehicle has been released as Dallas police continue their investigation into the deadly road rage shooting of Chris Murzin earlier this year.
Police said Murzin, 53, was driving on Interstate-20 on Feb. 11, 2021, when he was shot. His vehicle crashed and he was found near the Polk Street exit and later died. Police say they suspect road rage because a 911 caller saw a silver SUV following Murzin’s black SUV.READ MORE: Police In McKinney Searching For 'Person Of Interest' In Porch Package Thefts
After investigating surveillance video from nearby businesses, police are focusing on an image of that suspect vehicle and are asking the public for help in finding it.READ MORE: Texas Gas Prices Climb Due To Factors Including Crude Oil, Global Supply
Police said the “GMC-type” vehicle was traveling on I-20 when the shooting occurred.MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: When Do Your Monthly Checks Start?
A reward of up to $50,000 is now being offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.