MCKINNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in McKinney are turning to the public, hoping to get help identifying and locating a woman who they say is a serial package thief.
Police say the woman took packages from several front porches. One theft took place in a neighborhood just south of Eldorado, between Ridge and Lake Forest. Several others residents had packages stolen from near Stacy and Collin McKinney Parkway.
After all of the thefts the woman leaves the are in a small, dark-colored SUV.
The latest theft happened on June 4 around 10:20 p.m.
Anyone who has information about the thefts or knows the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Jenkins by email or at 972-547-2731.