FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Police are investigating a shooting on the city’s west side.
It happened just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 10 at the Villas at Sierra Vista Apartments in the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail just south of I-30.
No word yet from police on what led up to the shooting, but MedStar said the man who was shot was rushed to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said the victim was shot twice.
There are no details yet on a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.