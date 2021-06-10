DEL RIO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and other law enforcement agencies on Thursday are taking part in a summit on security along the southern border.
According to the governor, the summit in Del Rio will involve Texas sheriffs, police chiefs, county judges, mayors and landowners hearing from state officials on efforts to address the border crisis.
Remarks will be delivered by Abbott, Texas Division of Emergency Management Nim Kidd, Major General Tracy Norris of the Texas Military Department and Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw.
The governor said the summit will focus on strategies between state and local officials and law enforcement to secure communities along the border.
