Evacuated North Texans Watching As Water Levels From The Brazos River Continue To RiseThe rising Brazos River is expected to crest Wednesday, but already people who live in Parker County have been forced out of their homes and into shelters.

Some Parker County Communities Flooded With Brazos River Overflowing Its BanksBecause of all the rain, officials at Possum Kingdom Lake had to open a third gate at Morris Shepherd Dam on Monday.

Flash Flood Warning For Tarrant And Dallas Counties Until 2:15pmAs of the lunch hour, the heavy rain has moved out of the warned area and is not expected to return today. But strong storms are possible this afternoon in the southeast part of North Texas.