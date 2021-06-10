PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Two sheriff’s deputies were in the right place at the right time for a furry family member caught in a house fire.

It was after 3:00 a.m. when deputies Cody Hodges and Cole Harwell were called out to a fire in the 2000 block of Wilson Bend Road in the Town of Millsap.

The pair arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames. All of the humans inside the home had escaped safely but a family dog was trapped in a fenced portion of the backyard.

The dog, a black Labrador, was at the north end of the home, where the heat and flames were most intense. Family members told the deputies they didn’t see how their pet could have survived. But as the lawmen searched the area they found the Lab connected to a doghouse, with flames quickly approaching.

The deputies were able to climb the fence and freed the dog, which quickly ran off once they carried it over the fence. The dog returned a short time later.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said he is proud of the deputies for saving the dog and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.