DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A large-scale operation involving the FBI, Dallas Police Department and other agencies has led to federal drug charges against 10 people, officials announced Friday.

The operation known as 50/50 Love took place Thursday morning in the Fair Park area and involved over 400 agents from the FBI, Dallas police, Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The total number of arrests made has not been confirmed, but at least 10 have been charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine and other drug crimes.

During the investigation, authorities also seized 36 weapons, more than $58,000 cash and over 18 kilograms of drugs that included cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the suspects used an apartment complex in the area for their operation. Suspects also used a “trap room” for packaging and selling drugs on Meyers Street in Park Row, as well, officials said.

“I think this case really highlights very direct coordination at the investigative level, DPD detective, FBI agent level to work to identify the most or one of the most violent parts of the city,” Matthew DeSarno, Dallas FBI special agent in charge, said during a news conference Thursday.

Some of the suspects were identified Friday after court documents were unsealed: Sataurus Joe Jackson Ardairus, DeQuall Vatin, Antuan Fulce, Daymion Savannah-Womack, Terry Lee Hicks, Exie Denise Alexander, Aretha Lashun Minter, David Antwon Ricks and Mark Antony White.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in the area where the operation happened, aggravated assaults increased from 315 in 2018 to 485 in 2020. Murders increased from 10 in 2018 to 23 in 2020, according to the chief.

The chief said 10% of the city’s murders in 2020 came from that area.

The FBI had been investigating this large-scale case since late 2019.