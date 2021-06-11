DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 4-year-old child and four adults have been shot outside an apartment in Dallas, police say.
Police responded to the shooting at an apartment complex on North Jim Miller Road Friday afternoon.
Police say the five victims were transported to local hospitals. According to police, the child was shot in the foot but the conditions of the four adults are unknown at this time.
Further details have not yet been released, but police say they believe someone shot into a crowd of people over a possible argument.
Police say a suspect is currently at large.
This is a developing story and will be updated.