GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Grand Prairie are investigating a late-night crash that happened on June 10. The accident, along Interstate 30 and Beltline, sent one person to the hospital and tied up traffic for hours.
According to investigators, it was just before 11:00 p.m. when a person on a motorcycle, traveling east on the highway near Lone Star Park, crashed after being hit by a car.READ MORE: IRS Now Sending Millions Of Additional Stimulus Checks
The driver of the car stopped — along with other motorists — stopped to help the injured biker.READ MORE: Man And Woman Shot While Towing Car On Loop 12, Search For Suspect Continues
The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital but the extent of their injuries aren’t known.MORE NEWS: Price Hikes On Groceries And Gas Getting Harder To Ignore
Officials are still trying to determine exactly what caused the crash.