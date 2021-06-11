FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – When Fulshear police found little Hurley at the scene of a murder-suicide one year ago, they thought the dog was dead. A son had killed his mother, then stabbed the family pet before commiting suicide.
Officers discovered Hurley severely injured, motionless on the floor.
She was transported to All Pets Animal Hospital in Katy where Dr. Patrick Choyce performed extensive surgeries to save Hurley’s life. After rehab and numerous rounds of medication, she pulled through. Still in need of “a lot of love and care,” Hurley next went to Waggin Tails Pet Ranch in Fulshear to heal.
And now, one year later, the victim's nephew brought Hurley to the police station for an emotional reunion. She scurried around, super excited giving kisses. And, she even dropped off a K-9 application. Sure she's a bit squattier and older than the average Belgian Malinois K-9 candidate, but what she lacks in stature Hurley makes up for in spirit.
“We are seriously considering it, as she is one tough dog,” the department shared on their Facebook page.
Fulshear is about 4 hours south from Dallas.
