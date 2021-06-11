DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Oscar King, 36, was sentenced on Friday to 85 years in prison for breaking into an apartment and sexually assaulting three sisters, announced Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

A Dallas County jury found King guilty of the three felony offenses, and state District Judge Ernest White sentenced King. “It’s a just and right verdict,” said prosecutor Alex Dobiyanski. “This predator is a thief of innocence and must now face the consequences of putting those children through unimaginable horrors for the next 85 years of his life.”

King was convicted this week of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense.

The case was presented before a jury in one of the first trials of the year. But jury trials were suspended in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Jury selection resumed June 1.

King broke into a Lake Highlands apartment around 3 a.m. on March 27, 2019. He climbed into the bedroom shared by three sisters, ages 10, 12 and 13. “Shh, or I will kill your family members,” King told one of the girls while attempting to assault her, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Dobiyanski said King tried to get into at least three other windows at the apartment complex before opening the window to the girls’ room. One of the children had a headache earlier in the day and had opened the window to get fresh air. The girls forgot to lock it when they closed the window before going to bed. The prosecutor pointed out that the window “had little kid stickers on it.”

King alternated between trying to calm the girls and threatening to hurt their relatives while he touched each of them. Eventually, the girls screamed and punched King, and he jumped out of the window.

Evidence from a sexual assault exam linked King to the attack, and his palm prints were found inside the girls’ room on the windowsill and the desk. The apartment manager told police that a man frequented the apartment complex. The manager took a photo of the man and his white Mustang, which was later found to be King and his vehicle.

The girls opted not to deliver victim impact statements after the trial ended, saying they didn’t want to ever see King again. “The victims in this case have suffered enough and are going to have a lot to overcome and a long road ahead in terms of recovery,” Dobiyanski said.