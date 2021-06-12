AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Two suspects are currently at large after a shooting that injured 14 people in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, police said.

During an update Saturday afternoon, Austin police said they narrowed their search down to two male suspects but further details on their identities were not immediately released.

“We have developed suspects in this case. There are two male suspects,” Austin Police Interim Chief Joseph Chacon said. “We are actively working to get them into custody.”

The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants that often attracts thousands of visitors in the city of nearly 1 million residents that is home to the University of Texas. At the time of the shooting, the street was barricaded to allow only pedestrian traffic.

Police said they believe the shooting may have been the result of an argument between two groups, but the investigation is ongoing.

Matt Perlstein told KXAN-TV that he was waiting with a friend to enter a bar when the shooting began.

“Everything was totally fine,” Perlstein said, then gunfire erupted. “We just heard like … a bunch of gunshots going off. Everyone got on the ground. We couldn’t even comprehend what was going on at the time.”

Of the 14 injured in the shooting, two were reported in critical condition.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Chacon said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Some officers drove patients to the hospital because of how chaotic it was at the shooting scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to the wounded, Chacon said.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement regarding the incident, saying:

"The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Thank you to APD and first responders for quickly responding to the scene and saving lives. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for those who were injured."

