AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – One person has died after a shooting that injured over a dozen in a popular entertainment district in downtown Austin early Saturday, police said.

Police identified the victim as Douglas John Kantor, 25, and said that he died Sunday just after 12 p.m.

So far, one suspect, a juvenile, has been arrested in the connection to the shooting. Police said another suspect is currently being sought but further details were not released.

The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants that often attracts thousands of visitors in the city of nearly 1 million residents that is home to the University of Texas. At the time of the shooting, the street was barricaded to allow only pedestrian traffic.

Police said they believe the shooting may have been the result of an argument between two groups, but the investigation is ongoing.

Matt Perlstein told KXAN-TV that he was waiting with a friend to enter a bar when the shooting began.

“Everything was totally fine,” Perlstein said, then gunfire erupted. “We just heard like … a bunch of gunshots going off. Everyone got on the ground. We couldn’t even comprehend what was going on at the time.”

On Saturday, there were 14 people reportedly injured, two of them critically, in the shooting. There have been no other deaths reported.

“Our officers responded very quickly,” Chacon said. “They were able to immediately begin life-saving measures for many of these patients, including applications of tourniquets; applications of chest seals.”

Some officers drove patients to the hospital because of how chaotic it was at the shooting scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to the wounded, Chacon said.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Thank you to APD and first responders for quickly responding to the scene and saving lives. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for those who were injured.”

