FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Four people were injured Sunday afternoon in Fort Worth after a vehicle struck a MedStar ambulance that was responding to an emergency, officials said.
Matt Zavadsky of MedStar said the ambulance had its lights and sirens on when it was hit at an intersection on Hemphill Street. The crash caused the ambulance to tip onto its side.
Three MedStar crew members and the driver of the other vehicle were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.
“This is a good reminder of the need to be continuously aware of emergency vehicles and the dangers of red light and siren responses,” Zavadsky said.
Further details have not yet been released.