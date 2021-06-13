DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 100 years ago, what was known as Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma, became the site of a race massacre. People were killed and homes and businesses were destroyed — but not the resolve of those affected.

One North Texas church showed the area that Black-owned businesses are thriving.

From jewelry to clothing to food, West Wall Street at Friendship West Baptist Church made way for Black and minority-owned businesses to shine this weekend.

“It allows us to be viewable to a broader population than just maybe our website,” business owner Amra Ridge said.

The weekend event was to commemorate the Tulsa Race Massacre.

“We grew up in Oklahoma. In fact, she (pointing to his wife next to him) went to school in Tulsa and never heard of it. So it was not in the Oklahoma history books,” shopper Gerald Shilling said.

Shilling and his wife, Glenda, are members of a different Dallas church, but they attended the event to show support.

“These are soaps and she does her own recipes of these. I can’t tell you all the fragrances but they smell good,” Glenda Shilling said as she showed off what she bought.

In the sweets category, two sisters took some of their grandmother’s recipes, mixed them with some of their own and started their own small business.

“It’s a really good opportunity for us to make money… make contact with the community and show people that you can be an entrepreneur,” Yolanda Bledsoe, of Two Sisters Sweet Creations, said.