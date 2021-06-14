COLUMBIA, South Carolina (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A grand slam by a Virginia freshman in the 7th inning of the decisive Game 3 of the Super Regional on Monday, June 14, led to a bitter defeat for Dallas Baptist.
Kyle Teel got the huge hit to help the Cavaliers get past the Patriots 5-2.
The loss kept Dallas Baptist from making its first ever trip to Omaha for the College World Series.
In a tweet shortly after the defeat, the baseball team told fans, “Thank You.”
The Patriots have been to seven straight NCAA tournaments, 10 overall, but just one Super Regional before this season.