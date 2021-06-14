DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Officials with the Dallas Police Department have confirmed the arrest of one of their own.
According to a release statement, Officer Tyrone Williams Junior was arrested on June 14 and charged with Sexual Assault of a Child.
Officials say the incident occurred in the City of Dallas but released no other information.
Officer Williams, who has been with the department since March 2009, was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center. He is currently assigned to the South Central Patrol Division.
The department said Williams has been placed on administrative leave while an Internal Affairs administrative investigation is completed.