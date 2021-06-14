AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The Austin Police Department arrested Jeremiah Roshaun Leland James Tabb, 17, in connection with the June 12 shooting in downtown Austin that left one person dead and 14 injured.

Tabb was arrested in Killeen while enrolled in a summer school class and charged with aggravated assault. Another suspect was taken into custody over the weekend.

The gunfire erupted just before 1:30 a.m. along 6th Street, a popular area filled with bars and restaurants that often attracts thousands of visitors in the city of nearly 1 million residents. At the time of the shooting, the street was barricaded to allow only pedestrian traffic.

Police said they believe the shooting may have been the result of an argument between two groups. They identified the victim as Douglas John Kantor, 25, and said that he died Sunday just after 12 p.m. Two of the wounded had critical injuries. No other deaths were reported.

Some officers drove patients to the hospital because of how chaotic it was at the shooting scene, where it was hard to contain the crowd and get ambulances to the wounded.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement regarding the incident, saying:

“The Texas Department of Public Safety is working closely with Austin Police to respond to this shooting and ensure that the perpetrators are captured and punished to the fullest extent of the law. Thank you to APD and first responders for quickly responding to the scene and saving lives. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for those who were injured.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Aggravated Assault Unit at 512.974,TIPS, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512.472.8477, or the Crime Stoppers app.