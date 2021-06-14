WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) — Right now a manhunt is underway in Wise County for the person who shot a police officer.
Officials are searching for 43-year-old Royce Edward Wood. They say he is the man who shot the Rhome Police Department officer during a traffic stop Sunday night.
The shooting happened near Rhome when two people on a motorcycle were pulled over. After being stopped the driver of the motorcycle — believed to be Wood — allegedly opened fire and hit the officer in the leg. The suspect ran from the scene and as of Monday morning still had not been located.
The second rider on the bike, a woman, was taken into custody.
The name of the injured officer has not been released and his current condition isn't known.
Wood is a white male who stands 6’2″ tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has a beard, bald head, and was last seen wearing a baseball cap, camouflage bandana, green shirt, a vest, shorts and black sunglasses.