MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) — There is another addition to the North Texas millionaire’s club. A person in Mesquite has claimed a top prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria.
The ticket was purchased at the Elmer's convenience store, located at 2101 South Riverfront Boulevard in Dallas.
The big winner has elected to remain anonymous.
This was the fifth of six top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in Million Dollar Loteria.
The game offers more than $177.8 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.27.