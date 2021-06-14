LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents saved a undocumented female migrant after she lost her grip and fell underneath a moving train she was attempting to board illegally on June 10.
The train caused severe injuries to her foot. Border Patrol Agent Emergency Medical Technicians arrived to provide medical attention. Laredo Fire Department Emergency Medical Services transported her to a local hospital for further medical attention.READ MORE: North Texas Man Arrested For Allegedly Shooting Through Apartment, Killing Neighbor
“Illegally entering the United States is extremely dangerous, and all too often, life threatening. The only safe way to enter the United States is through a designated Port of Entry. Do not trust smugglers, their interest is only in their business model. They will put you in life threatening situations and they will abandon you when your life depends on them,” said Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum.
Right before the woman was hurt, agents apprehended three other individuals walking toward Port Laredo before they could jump onto a moving train.
Despite the danger of using trains as a form of transportation into the United States illegally, undocumented individuals continue to take the risk. Sometimes, they even have children in tow.READ MORE: Dallas Baptist Falls 1 Game Short In Bid For 1st College World Series Berth
The day before border patrol agents saved the woman who hurt her foot, they detected nine people attempting to board trains near Port Laredo. Agents responded to the area and apprehended the group without incident.
Laredo Sector Border Patrol leads the nation in total rescues due to the lifesaving work agents in the field do every day, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
MORE NEWS: Child Tax Credit: How Much Will Your Monthly Check Be?