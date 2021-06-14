DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Amid claims of abuse, Shohreh Rachelle Polozadeh, 20, admitted killing the father of her 2-year-old son, Quincey Lamount Brooks, 22, on June 8. But police said her statements were misleading and contradictory, according to an arrest-warrant affidavit.

Police found Brooks lying facedown on the breezeway floor of an apartment building in the 8600 block of Park Lane with a gunshot wound to his chest. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported him a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The Homicide Unit determined that Polozadeh was responsible for Brooks’ slaying.

After her arrest, she agreed to speak to detectives without an attorney present in a recorded interview room.

Polozadeh said she first admitted shooting Brooks when she called 911. They had dated for about three years, according to the affidavit, and the relationship was not healthy. She said he was “constantly threatening to harm” her.

Polozadeh also gave detectives consent to look at her cell phone where they saw several text messages. They show that on the day of the shooting, mutual threats were shared between Brooks and Polozadeh in the hours leading up to the offense. In one message at 4:28 p.m., she wrote “I don’t want to be civil I want u to die lmao — so pull up” the affidavit says.

Prior to the day he was killed, Brooks was staying with Polozadeh, helping out with rent and daycare for their son. She said he was upset when she asked him to leave after he had already given her money to stay. The affidavit says Brooks kept sending messages asking why she was treating him that way.

Eventually, Polozadeh told him to come get his things after she got off work that evening. When she arrived home, with their son and got out of the car, Brooks approached her. Polozadeh told police he then forcibly pushed her up the stairs to the apartment and pushed her inside when she opened the door.

He started yelling and screaming at her, according to the affidavit. Brooks allegedly shoved Polozadeh to the ground and hit her on her head. Then, according to her statement, Brooks picked up a butane lighter and tried to “set her on fire.” After allegedly destroying property, Brooks grabbed an aerosol can of Raid and threatened to kill Polozadeh.

It was then, according to the affidavit, that Polozadeh pulled a gun from her pocket and shot him in the chest.

According to the affidavit, Polozadeh told the detective that Brooks had abused her throughout their relationship so she had to “take matters into her own hands” because authorities didn’t do enough to protect her.

However, during her police interview, Polozadeh’s story changed several times. For one, she admitted knowing the lighter “wouldn’t light a candle.” Neither the gun nor the can of Raid were found where Polozadeh told detectives they were either.

Polozadeh is currently at the Dallas County Jail.

A magistrate will set her bond.